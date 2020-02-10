tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' by 'Reply' series PD Shin Won Ho reveals highlight teaser feat. Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, & more

tvN's newest medical drama series 'Hospital Playlist' by Shin Won Ho PD of the 'Reply' series and 'Prison Playbook' has revealed a character highlight teaser!

This highlight teaser deals with the 5 best friends and main characters of 'Hospital Playlist', played by Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yun Suk, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do. In 'Hospital Playlist', these 5 actors play friends who have been together through medical school for 20 years, now at the peak of their careers as full-time doctors. You can see above just how different each doctor's personality is, as well as a glimpse of just how real and stressful life in the hospital can be.



Look forward to the chemistry between these 5 best friends when tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' premieres this March 12 at 9 PM KST!

