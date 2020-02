D-1 until KARD's big comeback with their 4th mini album, 'Red Moon'!

To keep fans anticipating, the co-ed group has now unveiled a sexy and charismatic cookbook preview of the jacket photos from their upcoming album, proving that when it comes to nothing, it's bold or nothing for KARD!

Watch below as each of the members stun with their professionalism and swag, while you wait for KARD's full comeback this February 12 at 6 PM KST!