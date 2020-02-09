TREASURE get dressed in animal pajamas for the 'emoji' version of 'Going Crazy'

TREASURE has dropped a cute version of "Going Crazy"!

Well-known among viewers of 'YG Treasure Box' as the show's official 'signal song', many fans were delighted to see the 12-members of TREASURE practicing the choreography for "Going Crazy" together during their recent web reality broadcast. Now, YG Entertainment has released a cute video of the boys in animal pajamas.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment's upcoming boy group TREASURE is currently greeting fans through their pre-debut reality series, 'Treasure Map'.