SF9 take you behind the scenes of 'Good Guy' promotions

SF9 are taking you behind the scenes of their promotions for "Good Guy".



SF9 picked up their first ever music show win with "Good Guy", and fans now get to see what went on behind the scenes for their promotions of the song. The above video features the SF9 members' reaction to their first win, Chani's birthday, and their messages of thanks to their fans, Fantasy.



Watch SF9's behind-the-scenes video above and their "Good Guy" MV here if you missed it!

