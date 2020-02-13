iKON drop live performance clip of 'Dive'

iKON have dropped a live performance clip of their latest track "Dive".



In the live clip above, the iKON members each perform the high-energy song to different cameras. "Dive" is the title song of the group's latest mini album 'I Decide', which marks their first comeback ever as 6 members.



Watch iKON's live clip of "Dive" above and their MV here if you missed it.