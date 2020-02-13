MONSTA X drop a D-1 motion teaser of Kihyun + full album highlight medley for 'All About Luv'

D-1 until the full release of MONSTA X's first full English album, 'All About Luv'!

Today, the group has unveiled a motion teaser of their final member Kihyun, as well as a full album highlight medley of all 10 regular tracks from 'All About Luv'. Starting with "Who Do u Love?" feat. French Montana to "Love U", "Happy Without Me", "Got My Number", "Someone's Someone", "Middle of the Night", "She's The One", "You Can't Hold My Heart", "Misbehave", and "Beside U" feat. Pitbull, MONSTA X's upcoming English album sounds like it's definitely packed full of the most romantic songs!

The full album will be out all across the globe on February 14!