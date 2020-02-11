NU'EST's Ren is a sweetie pie in the kitchen (feat. JR) in his 'Let's Love (with Spoonz)' MV teaser

It's now harder than ever to choose which NU'EST member you'd prefer to spend this Valentine's Day with, now that all five members have released their sweet and sugary individual MV teasers for "Let's Love (with Spoonz)"!

NU'EST will be starring in a very special collaboration MV along with character brand 'Spoonz' this Valentine's Day, titled "Let's Love (with Spoonz)". This will mark the group's second ever time working with 'Spoonz' for a special MV and song release, as the boys are currently active as the brand's endorsement models.

Stay tuned for the full version of NU'EST's "Let's Love (with Spoonz)" MV, coming this Friday!