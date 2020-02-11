Listen to the full highlight medley for Moon Byul's 'Dark Side of the Moon'

Here's your chance to listen to a full highlight medley of MAMAMOO member Moon Byul's upcoming 1st solo mini album, 'Dark Side of the Moon'!

The dark and edgy highlight medley to the upcoming mini album will have you craving for more, with powerful and intense tracks like "Mirror", "Iljido", "Moon Movie", "Weird Day" feat. Punch, "Snow", and last but not least - Moon Byul's solo title track "Eclipse"!

Which song are you looking forward to the most? Moon Byul's 'Dark Side of the Moon' is set to drop this February 14 at 6 PM KST!