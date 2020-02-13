7

Dream Catcher reveal 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language' album highlight medley

Dream Catcher revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming album 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language'.

The above preview features audio teasers of "Intro", the title song "Scream", "Tension", "Red Sun", "Black or White", "Jazz Bar", "Sahara", "In the Frozen", "Dawn", "Full Moon", "Over the Sky", and "Outro" as well as their special track "Paradise". Fans can expect a dance preview on February 14 and an MV teaser on the 17th.

Dream Catcher's first full album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' drops on February 18 KST.

