Son Dam Bi finally updates infamous phone case after 'I Live Alone' appearance

Son Dam Bi finally updated her infamous phone case after her recent appearance on 'I Live Alone'.



The singer-turned-actress previously made headlines for her unexpectedly clumsy nature on the show, and her phone case became a hot topic after netizens realized she used the wrong phone case size for her phone, which covered up her iPhone 11 Pro's third Ultra Wide Camera lens.



'I Live Alone' has now revealed preview photos of the upcoming episode airing on February 14 KST, and viewers were glad to see Son Dam Bi had finally put the appropriate phone case on her cellphone.

Netizens commented, "I want her to become a fixed cast member," "I wish she would continue appearing on 'I Live Alone'. It's fun how absurd she can be," and more.



This episode of 'I Live Alone' airs on MBC on February 14 at 11:10PM KST. Did you watch the last episode featuring Son Dam Bi?



