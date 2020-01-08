Sunmi makes a dramatic cameo appearance in first teaser for new MBC/Playlist web-drama 'XX'

Sunmi has made a dramatic, chic entrance as a special cameo star in MBC/Playlist's upcoming web-drama series, 'XX'!

In 'XX's first teaser clip above, Sunmi struts into a dark, secretive speakeasy bar with stunning style and class, taking a seat in front of bartender Danny (played by Bae In Hyuk). Sporting an alluring gaze, the singer asks, "What is this one's name?", indicating the drink served in front of her. The singer also lends her velvety voice for the main OST of 'XX', playing in the background of the teaser.

Meanwhile, 'XX' tells the story of a special group of individuals at a secretive speakeasy bar including the head bartender Yoon Nana (played by Hani), the bar's rich new owner Lee Ru Mi (Hwang Seung Un), and more. You can catch the web-drama's premiere on January 24 at 12:50 AM KST via MBC. The series will also premiere via Naver's 'V Originals' on January 22, before being uploaded on YouTube on January 29.

