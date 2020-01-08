Shinhwa's Dongwan begins teasing for his solo comeback with a 'Killer' image

4

Shinhwa's Dongwan is gearing up for his first solo comeback in approximately 2 years!

On January 9, Dongwan released a stunning teaser image labeled 'Killer version' via his official SNS, announcing the release of a new solo mini album for this coming January 21 at 6 PM KST. According to the image, Dongwan's new mini album will be called '...LER', hinting at various possibilities for a transformative concept. 

Meanwhile, Dongwan's upcoming mini album is expected to include unreleased songs such as "Calling You" and "Don't Let The Bus Stop", previously revealed during his year-end concert back in December. 

Stay tuned for Dongwan's full solo comeback!

