Red Velvet reveal performance MV for hit 'Psycho'

Red Velvet have revealed a performance music video for their hit track "Psycho".



After the MV, Red Velvet are giving fans a performance MV for their chart-topping song. "Psycho" is the title song of the group's recent repackage album 'The ReVe Festival: Finale', and it's about a romantic relationship that others might think is crazy but works for you.



Watch Red Velvet's "Psycho" performance MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.