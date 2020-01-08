18

Music Video
Posted by germainej

Red Velvet reveal performance MV for hit 'Psycho'

Red Velvet have revealed a performance music video for their hit track "Psycho".

After the MV, Red Velvet are giving fans a performance MV for their chart-topping song. "Psycho" is the title song of the group's recent repackage album 'The ReVe Festival: Finale', and it's about a romantic relationship that others might think is crazy but works for you.

Watch Red Velvet's "Psycho" performance MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

TheMooseLordLee344 pts
22 minutes ago

YESSSSSS we can watch our girls as one, this really is a masterpiece. My worry for Wendy is that she’ll put too much pressure on herself to heal faster than needed.

0

jhopes-shadow1,568 pts
1 hour ago

Thank god! I thought I would never get to see proper shot of the choreography with Wendy ever again after the incident.

