Hyolyn reveals practice video of first TV performance since controversy on 'The Voice Queen'

Hyolyn revealed her practice video for her performance on 'The Voice Queen'.



As fans know, the former SISTAR member's 'The Voice Queen' performance was her first since her bullying controversy that broke out in May of 2019. The January 23rd episode of the music show marked Hyolyn's return to TV, and the above practice video reveals one of her practice sessions for her comeback.



Watch Hyolyn's practice video above and her 'The Voice Queen' performance here if you missed it.