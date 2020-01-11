Jeon So Mi sheds tears about her dad on 'Law of the Jungle'

Jeon So Mi shed tears about her dad on 'Law of the Jungle'.



On the January 11th episode of 'Law of the Jungle', Jeon So Mi expressed worry about her dad and show co-star Matthew Douma, who was exhausted after toiling on the beach trying to build a fire. He stated, "I think I'm going to throw up," and laid on the ground.



Jeon So Mi looked sad as she said, "I think my dad doesn't realize that he's tired because he's only thinking of caring after me. I wish he wouldn't go that far." When he saw his daughter working again, he got up to help, but she suggested, "I'd like it if you rested."



The former IOI member said during her solo interview, "I think my dad was mad. He kept saying it was okay, but he wasn't okay. Since he came with his daughter, I think he wanted to do everything well and that came to mind first. For me. That really hurt me."



Her dad later said, "I wanted to do really well for So Mi, but I think I stressed her out instead."



Have you been watching 'Law of the Jungle'?