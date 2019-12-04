Actor Ji Hyun Woo preparing to make a comeback as a singer with a band next year

On December 4, actor Ji Hyun Woo's label STX Lion Heart confirmed to various media outlets, "Ji Hyun Woo is currently preparing for his comeback as a singer, set for some time in January of next year."

According to reports, Ji Hyun Woo is preparing to return to his original career as a singer next year with a band, consisting of 4-members. Some of the band's members are said to include Ji Hyun Woo's older brother Ji Hyun Soo, currently promoting as a keyboardist in band N.EX.T, as well as another original member of The Nuts, plus an un-debuted member.

Actor Ji Hyun Woo actually first debuted as a singer in 2004 as a member of the band The Nuts, after singing backup for vocal group Moon Child (currently M.C. The Max) since 2001. Later on, Ji Hyun Woo naturally transitioned into a career in acting but continued to pursue music through drama OSTs, solo releases, and more.

Did you know Ji Hyun Woo during his days as a member of The Nuts?

