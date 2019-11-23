Shinhwa's Dongwan discusses Sulli's passing and malicious comments in 'Feast on the Road' preview

Shinhwa's Dongwan discussed Sulli's passing and malicious comments in a preview for KBS's 'Feast on the Road'.



Dongwan and former Wonder Girls member Yubin are featuring as guests on the November 24th episode, and they both shared their thoughts on the effects of malicious comments. The Shinhwa member commented on Sulli's unfortunate passing last month, saying, "I was alone when I saw the news of it. I felt so restless."



He continued, "She was going through a hard time, and she was receiving so much criticism. I was worried, so I contacted her through an acquaintance. I sent her the message that if she ever needed to talk to a professional, I could introduce her to someone I knew. Later on, it seemed as if she found her own way to deal with it."



Dongwan also commented on the last program Sulli featured as a co-host on, JTBC's 'Reply Night', which centered around celebrities reading and responding to hate comments about them. The Shinhwa member said, "I think that program got their inspiration from Hollywood stars in YouTube videos. However, our country is an environment that doesn't allow famous people or celebrities to use curses or rough expressions on the radio or on TV shows. I thought it was so merciless to see people's reactions in the moments they were so hurt and in pain. I thought that program was like watching a people zoo. It made me feel that they only saw celebrities as products."





This episode of 'Feast on the Street' airs on November 24 at 10:35 PM KST.



What do you think about what Shinhwa's Dongwan said?