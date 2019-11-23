Lee Seung Gi, Suzy, & Shin Sung Rok choose their most memorable scenes from 'Vagabond' ahead of drama's finale

With SBS's blockbuster action/mystery series 'Vagabond' coming to an end this weekend, the lead cast members Lee Seung Gi, Suzy, and Shin Sung Rok delivered their thanks toward viewers, and also named some of the most memorable scenes of the drama.

First, 'Vagabond's rogue, real life super hero Lee Seung Gi relayed, "It's a very powerful production so it's difficult to just name one memorable scene, but if I had to choose one, the ending scene of the very first action chase from the first episode comes to mind. It was a scene which captured the genre of our production well, and it was a key scene filled with various elements which also gave away clues as to how the story would unfold in a fast-paced, condensed way. I'm always glad when people around me tell me that they enjoyed watching 'Vagabond'. I want to thank directors Yoo In Sik and Lee Gil Bok, writers Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon, my fellow sunbae and hoobae cast members, and the stuntman team who made Cha Dal Gun's character shine brighter. There were many dangerous scenes, but the reason that we were all able to wrap up filming without any injuries was due to the hard work of the staff behind the scenes. I also thank the viewers infinitely for their love. I will work harder to greet you with a better side of me."

Female lead actress Suzy said, "The scene where the families of the victims use their bodies to create a path so that Go Hae Ri, Cha Dul Gun, and Kim Woo Gi can enter the court room remains in my memory. It was a scene that brought tears to my eyes even when I read it through the script. It felt like the healing and sympathetic message of 'Vagabond' was reflected in that scene. While filming 'Vagabond', there were so many moments which warmed my heart. I was so happy to film with such great sunbaenims and such great staff members, and because it was a set full of learning experiences, I think I will remember this production for a very long time."

Shin Sung Rok, in the role of the charismatic special forces chief Ki Tae Woong, named the gunfight scene filmed in Morocco as his most memorable scene. He remarked, "The cars were overturned, there was gunfire everywhere, and bombs went off; there was much pressure due to the dangerous elements of the scene, but there aren't many opportunities to participate in such large-scale sets and scenes so it was a new experience. It also lingers in my memory because the calm character Ki Tae Woong undergoes change, exploding in his rage and charging more offensively. I want to thank everyone for all the love that 'Vagabond' received. I'm content in this new experience, and I have many people to thank. I also look forward to more of this production."



The final episode of SBS's 'Vagabond' is set to air on November 23 at 10 PM KST. Did you enjoy the thrills and emotional roller coasters of 'Vagabond'?