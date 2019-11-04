B.I.G make long-awaited comeback with MV for new single 'Illusion'

B.I.G has released their first single in roughly 2 years!

On November 4 KST, the group unveiled the music video for their song "Illusion." While the music video is for the Korean version of the song, the boys have also recorded the single in Arabic ahead of their upcoming Abu Dhabi concert.





The lyrics of "Illusion" deal with the feeling of running into someone you had previously broken up with, finding yourself still infatuated with them and comparing them to a mirage in the loveless desert of your heart.

Check out the music video for "Illusion" above!