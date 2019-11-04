7

B.I.G make long-awaited comeback with MV for new single 'Illusion'

B.I.G has released their first single in roughly 2 years!

On November 4 KST, the group unveiled the music video for their song "Illusion." While the music video is for the Korean version of the song, the boys have also recorded the single in Arabic ahead of their upcoming Abu Dhabi concert.


The lyrics of "Illusion" deal with the feeling of running into someone you had previously broken up with, finding yourself still infatuated with them and comparing them to a mirage in the loveless desert of your heart.

Check out the music video for "Illusion" above!

  1. B.I.G (Boys In Groove)
She_her_her464 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

Addictive vocals - what a pleasure to hear from them after a rather long wait - solid effort.

soum4,941 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

Tbh never heard any korean songs from them before only their arabic covers but this song is really good. Love the beat and the rap part is fire 👌🏻🔥

