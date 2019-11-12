IZ*ONE fan galleries release a coalition statement supporting the group's continued promotions as 12-members

On November 13, some members of various minor galleries dedicated to individual IZ*ONE members released a coalition statement, in regard to the ongoing police investigation surrounding 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101'.

Read the statement below:

"Currently, the police are still investigating the concerning situation related to the 'Produce' series. As a direct effect of this investigation, IZ*ONE's promotions have come to an indefinite halt.

However, some media outlets are choosing to focus on the involved artists and the limitations on their promotions, rather than on the core investigation itself - including some speculative reports whose truths have not been confirmed. Furthermore, some community users who come across these speculative news reports utilize them as an excuse to continue their indiscriminate malicious comments, degradation, sexual harassment, as well as demands toward the group's disbandment.

The members of this fan gallery coalition do not wish to witness any more damages inflicted. We want to implore everyone in this regard.

Please approach this investigation with a clear attitude, based on the verified results of ongoing investigation, so that the matter can conclude in a righteous manner and no such incident occurs again.

In addition, please take care so that victims who were involved in this incident do not suffer from more malicious attacks. We hope that this incident will be the cause of reforms and not just a passing event, in order to serve as a preventative step in future wrongdoings.

Finally, this fan gallery coalition intends on fully supporting the continued activities of IZ*ONE as a 12-member group."

However, some netizens continue to argue that the IZ*ONE members cannot be considered complete "victims" in this ongoing investigation, as the above statement coined. Many voiced their opinions against this coalition's statement, claiming that the members of IZ*ONE "benefitted" from the manipulation of the 'Produce' series and if they continue to "benefit" from their current popularity despite knowing of the manipulation, they would soon become "accomplices".

What do you think will happen to project group IZ*ONE?