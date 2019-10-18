Check out Performances from October 18th 'Music Bank 1000th Episode Anniversary'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.





On today's 1000th episode anniversary special, HoooW debuted with "Game Over", Super Junior made a comeback with "SUPER Clap", Hyunsik came back with "Dear Love", and N.Flying returned with "Good Bam".



No winner was announced this week.

Other artists who performed include AB6IX, ATEEZ, Baek Ji Young, Dream Catcher, EVERGLOW, fromis_9, Jung Se Woon, Kei, Ladies' Code, ONEUS, Rocket Punch, Stray Kids, TEEN TEEN, The Boyz, Weki Meki, and Cosmic Girls.



Check out the performances below!



DEBUT: HoooW







COMEBACK: Super Junior







COMEBACK: Hyunsik







COMEBACK: N.Flying







AB6IX







ATEEZ







Baek Ji Young







Dream Catcher







EVERGLOW







fromis_9







Jung Se Woon







Kei







Ladies' Code







ONEUS







Rocket Punch







Stray Kids







TEEN TEEN







The Boyz







Weki Meki







Cosmic Girls







