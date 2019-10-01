[EXCLUSIVE] Rich Brian and CHUNG HA release second video teaser for 'These Nights' collab

Excitement for “These Nights” is ramping up as 88rising releases another teaser hinting at their newest collaboration. 88rising's viral Indonesian rapper, Rich Brian and K-Pop's most versatile solo pop star, CHUNG HA show their individual spark with this dynamic preview of what’s sure to be a captivating MV.

The second teaser for “These Nights” sports an interesting silhouette of CHUNG HA and Rich Brian on the motorcycle from the first teaser video against a dramatic lightning backdrop. As the two dance together on the stairs, the video fades out to show "These Nights" in neon lights. It seems that 88rising is building up excitement by invoking a Miami Vice thematic element that's leaving many of us scratching our heads in anticipation of what the collaboration will sound like.



Look forward to the release of “These Nights” on Thursday, October 3, 2019. The single will be on 88rising’s forthcoming collective album Head in the Clouds II, set for October 11, 2019.

Check out teaser #2 for “These Nights” by Rich Brian x CHUNG HA above. What are your expectations for the song and what do you think about Brian’s iconic hairstyle?

