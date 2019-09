J-Hope and Becky G have released their collaboration track titled "Chicken Noodle Soup".

The bright pop song has already gained global attention and is trending number 1 on Twitter with the hashtag #ChickenNoodleSoup. #JHOPExBeckyG is also trending #3 worldwide.

J-Hope shows off his rap skills as well as Becky G's gorgeous vocals and Spanish rap skills.

he just casually taking dance moves while becky g was in her verse, this is what you called professionalism #ChickenNoodleSoup pic.twitter.com/RwKj1rrWJr — ᴊɪʟ ⋆¸·˚☼ HOBI G LOCKDOWN (@jkbun_) September 27, 2019

Check out the MV here and the song below on Soundcloud and on all streaming platforms.