Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

VANNER give a preview of '5cean : V' album

AKP STAFF

VANNER have revealed an album highlight medley for '5cean: V'!

VANNER are making a comeback with their 1st single album and title track "Go Crazy" after their fiery teaser clip. '5cean: V' follows the group's official debut with their 1st full album 'V' this past February.

'5cean: V' drops on September 4 KST. Stay tuned for updates on VANNER's return!

  1. VANNER
  2. 5CEAN : V
0 193 Share 33% Upvoted
Super Junior
Super Junior confirms comeback date
11 hours ago   15   11,768
misc.
'Produce 101 Japan' reveals its 101 trainees
14 hours ago   15   25,557

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND