VANNER give a preview of '5cean : V' album

VANNER have revealed an album highlight medley for '5cean: V'!



VANNER are making a comeback with their 1st single album and title track "Go Crazy" after their fiery teaser clip. '5cean: V' follows the group's official debut with their 1st full album 'V' this past February.



'5cean: V' drops on September 4 KST. Stay tuned for updates on VANNER's return!



