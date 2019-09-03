Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Simon D uncovers murder mystery in gory 'GOTT' MV

Simon D has dropped his music video for "GOTT".

The gory MV follows the rapper as he attempts to uncover a bloody murder mystery. "GOTT" features MOONWoo Won jae, and Jvcki Wai, and the lyrics are about music that gives you goosebumps and making money.

Watch Simon D's "GOTT" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

