Simon D uncovers murder mystery in gory 'GOTT' MV

Simon D has dropped his music video for "GOTT".



The gory MV follows the rapper as he attempts to uncover a bloody murder mystery. "GOTT" features MOON, Woo Won jae, and Jvcki Wai, and the lyrics are about music that gives you goosebumps and making money.



Watch Simon D's "GOTT" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.