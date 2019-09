TWICE has released the individual video teaser for Chaeyoung.

For today, member Chaeyoung is the center of attention as she spotlights the "Feel Special" teaser with a bold and futuristic holographic look. Following Dahyun's teaser from yesterday, this video makes TWICE's eighth individual teaser, with just one more member remaining. Have you enjoyed these clips so far?

Stay tuned for more until the full release of TWICE's 8th mini album 'Feel Special' on September 23!