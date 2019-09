LABOUM have released their 1st MV teaser for their comeback title track "Fireworks"!

Decorated with rich, colorful flowers in every aspect, the MV teaser captivates fans with a sensual, acoustic guitar rhythm before spoiling a brief snippet of LABOUM's melodic title track chorus. You can catch the girls' full "Fireworks" MV, as well as their full comeback album 'Two Of Us', this September 19 at 6 PM KST.