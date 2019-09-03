Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

The Boyz reveal extended version of 'D.D.D' MV

The Boyz have revealed the extended version of their music video for "D.D.D".

The original MV followed The Boyz members as they had summer fun in every part of the city, and fans get more of each member's story in this extended MV. "D.D.D" is a fun electropop dance song that urges listeners to 'dance dance dance,' and it's the title song of their 4th mini-album 'Dreamlike'.

Check out The Boyz' "D.D.D" extended MV above! 

