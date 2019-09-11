Lee Seung Gi & Suzy are caught up deep in a top secret, government ploy in latest 'Vagabond' teaser

Just a little over a week left until the premiere of SBS's blockbuster Fri-Sat drama, 'Vagabond'!

The drama's latest teaser above gives viewers a deeper spoiler into the complex storyline of 'Vagabond', as the president Jung Kook Pyo (played by Baek Yoon Shik) begins by relaying news of a national tragedy. The lives lost in this tragedy result in the anger of numerous citizens, including a mysterious vagabond named Cha Dal Gun (played by Lee Seung Gi).

Cha Dal Gun works furiously in order to find out who caused the tragic passenger plane crash, while in the meantime, numerous other key characters including black ops agent Go Hae Ri (played by Suzy), government security team chief Ki Tae Woong (played by Shin Sung Rok), lobbyist Jessica Lee (played by Moon Jung Hee), and more must also decide whose side they're on in this secretive ploy.

Filmed over the course of a full year in various locations including Korea, Portugal, and more, 'Vagabond' premieres this September 20 at 11 PM KST. Will you be watching the action-packed 'Vagabond'?

