Jo Kwon and VIXX's N shine in military band's MV for new Korean army song 'Shake Your Hand'

Jo Kwon and VIXX's N have just released a surprising music video!

The two idols, who are currently serving their compulsory military service, joined the military band to create a special song for the Republic of Korea Army entitled "Shake Your Hand." The accompanying music video for the song, which was released on September 29 KST, features both idols and the military band in a performance that is both charming and encouraging.

"An addictive song sung by Jo Kwon, Cha Hak Nyeon [N's real name], and the military band, 'Shake Your Hand'," the Republic of Korea Army introduced in the caption for the video. "We are waiting for days that are even more awesome!"

Meanwhile, Jo Kwon has been in the military since August 2018, while N enlisted in March of this year.





Check out the music video for "Shake Your Hand" above!

