Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Hyo Rim, and several fans visit F.T. Island's Hongki on set of musical ahead of his enlistment

Hongki is sharing some friendly photos with friends, coworkers, and fans ahead of his military enlistment.



On September 28, the F.T. Island frontman took to his personal Instagram account to share images of his second-to-last day as the lead in the musical 'I Was In Love,' writing: "Oh dear, I didn't mean to make a fuss, but it happened to turn out like this, so I had to upload the pictures. Tomorrow's final performance fighting!"





The images feature a number of coworkers he worked on the musical with, as well as a few pictures with his visiting celebrity friends, actor Kim Soo Hyun and actress Seo Hyo Rim. In the final picture, he is joined by several fans outside the musical venue.



Meanwhile, Hongki will be enlisting in the military on September 30.



Check out Hongki's Instagram post below!