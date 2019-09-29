11

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Hyo Rim, and several fans visit F.T. Island's Hongki on set of musical ahead of his enlistment

AKP STAFF

Hongki is sharing some friendly photos with friends, coworkers, and fans ahead of his military enlistment.

On September 28, the F.T. Island frontman took to his personal Instagram account to share images of his second-to-last day as the lead in the musical 'I Was In Love,' writing: "Oh dear, I didn't mean to make a fuss, but it happened to turn out like this, so I had to upload the pictures. Tomorrow's final performance fighting!"

The images feature a number of coworkers he worked on the musical with, as well as a few pictures with his visiting celebrity friends, actor Kim Soo Hyun and actress Seo Hyo Rim. In the final picture, he is joined by several fans outside the musical venue.

Meanwhile, Hongki will be enlisting in the military on September 30.

Check out Hongki's Instagram post below!

  1. Hongki
  2. Kim Soo Hyun
  3. SEO HYO RIM
1 2,307 Share 79% Upvoted

0

soum4,396 pts 16 seconds ago 0
16 seconds ago

I am going to miss him. I wish him all the best in the military 💪🏻 Nice to see all the support 😊

Share
A Pink, Big Bang, BLACKPINK, BTS, DAY6, EXO, iKON, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, Seventeen, Super Junior, TWICE
13 of the prettiest Kpop lightsticks
10 hours ago   41   56,780

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND