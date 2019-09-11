8

6

CF
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

BLACKPINK slays in final version of CF for OLENS contact lenses

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK can make even CFs look like music videos!

The girls have been promoting OLENS contact lenses, and the final version of the CF really highlights the members' beauty as they sport colored contact lenses.

Check out the gorgeous CF above.

  1. BLACKPINK
0 751 Share 57% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND