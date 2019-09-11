BLACKPINK slays in final version of CF for OLENS contact lenses

BLACKPINK can make even CFs look like music videos!
The girls have been promoting OLENS contact lenses, and the final version of the CF really highlights the members' beauty as they sport colored contact lenses.
Check out the gorgeous CF above.
8
6
BLACKPINK can make even CFs look like music videos!
The girls have been promoting OLENS contact lenses, and the final version of the CF really highlights the members' beauty as they sport colored contact lenses.
Check out the gorgeous CF above.
Log in to comment