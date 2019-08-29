Zelo reveals self-directed and edited short film for 'Parkour'

Zelo has been taking his artist career into his own hands with his newest video for his song "Parkour".

It seems like the solo artist took part in directing, editing, and producing the simple but impactful video that shows off his performance charisma. The song itself is a catchy and groovy R&B and hip hop melody that shows of Zelo's artistry. He uses unique facial expressions and movement to draw attention to his performance and fans can't help but acknowledge his talent.

Check out the video above!