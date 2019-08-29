Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Sunmi seen with heavy bruising on her knees

AKP STAFF

Sunmi was seen on the M Countdown red carpet with heavy bruising on her knees.

The solo artist was seen on Mnet's 'M Countdown' rehearsal on August 29 and headlines mentioned the heavy bruising on her knees that was probably due to her song's intensive choreography that includes a lot of floor work. 

TV DAILY

Despite the hard work Sunmi put into her comeback, some netizens have been reacting coldly to her comeback, stating a lack of originality and her title song isn't as good as her previous ones. 


What do you think of the criticism? 

amu_jane984 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Those netizens need to shut the fuck up they never happy always making useless complaints jeez be grateful that they are alive

jokbal_is_yum 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Meh.
Haters gonna hate - keep on slaying, lady.

(And hey, that knee bruising is nothing compared to the torture she puts her feet and toes through - she's a REAL dancer, always has been. Sure hope she's able to slide into mature adulthood without too much residual pain.)

Sunmi 화이팅!!!!

