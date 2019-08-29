Sunmi seen with heavy bruising on her knees

Sunmi was seen on the M Countdown red carpet with heavy bruising on her knees.

The solo artist was seen on Mnet's 'M Countdown' rehearsal on August 29 and headlines mentioned the heavy bruising on her knees that was probably due to her song's intensive choreography that includes a lot of floor work.

﻿ ﻿ TV DAILY

Despite the hard work Sunmi put into her comeback, some netizens have been reacting coldly to her comeback, stating a lack of originality and her title song isn't as good as her previous ones.







What do you think of the criticism?