ONF has released their first video teaser for the upcoming release "Signal EP. 02" and bring a unique vibe to the table.

The group has been releasing mysterious images in the past days indicating that their newest release will have an interesting and dystopian storyline. The teaser is definitely raising fans expectations and piquing interest with the unique storyline, establishing the fact that ONF is definitely a group to look out for.

Check out the teaser above.