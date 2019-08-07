'Mnet Asian Music Awards' looking for new regions in Asia for this year's ceremonies

According to reports on August 7, CJ ENM's large-scale music award ceremony the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' will be seeking out new regions in Asia to host this year's programs.

Due to the growing political tensions between Korea and Japan, as well as the ongoing violent protests taking place in Hong Kong, both countries which were key locations for 'MAMA' in the past will likely be ruled out for this year's awards. As a result, the producers of 'MAMA' are deliberating locations for this year's ceremonies longer than in previous years - usually, 'MAMA' announces its dates and locations by August before the ceremonies later in December.

One Mnet representative carefully stated in regard to the matter, "We are currently deliberating with various regions within Asia." Where do you want to see the '2019 MAMA' take place?

