JBJ95 are stars in a romantic film in second MV teaser 'Like Fireworks'

JBJ95 want to give you a fresh perspective on romance this summer, and their second MV teaser for "Like Fireworks" definitely shows that song is going to hit us in our feels.

We get to hear more of the song and Kim Sang Gyun's vocals, which teases a mid-tempo pop song. Kim Sang Gyun melts hearts with his sweet smile and charm. The storyline seems to be connected to coming of age and a summer romance, leading fans to anticipate an interesting plot for the MV.

Are you ready for the duo's comeback?