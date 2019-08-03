EXID's Solji took the stage solo on the August 3rd installment of 'Immortal Song'.



For the Kim Bum Soo special, Solji expressed, "Kim Bum Soo sunbaenim is a sunbae I really like, so I really wanted to appear. I've always thought about how I want to be a singer like Kim Bum Soo sunbaenim. As it's my first 'Immortal Song' stage in 3 years, I want to leave a good performance."



She covered Kim Bum Soo's 2002 hit song "I Miss You", saying, "It's such a well-known and good song that I tried to go with the feeling of the original. I hope that you focus on the emotion and sensibility."

Despite Solji's touching performance, it was Gil9Bong9 who took the final win. Watch her performance and the original by Kim Bum Soo below!