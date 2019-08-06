NU'EST's Aron revealed to have aided a child having a seizure on board a plane

It's been belatedly revealed that NU'EST member Aron played a significant role in saving the life of an 8-year old female child, on board a lengthy flight.

Last month on July 8, NU'EST's Aron was on his way back to Korea via Asiana Airlines after performing at 'KCON 2019 NY'. According to Asiana Airlines, an 8-year old child (Choi) and her mother were also passengers on this flight. Approximately an hour and 30 minutes into the flight, Choi began to show symptoms of a sudden seizure, including high fever, stomach aches, etc.

Fortunately, a doctor was also on board. The doctor attempted to perform emergency procedures immediately, and here, Aron volunteered as a translator between Choi's mother, who only spoke Korean, and the doctor, who only spoke English.

One fellow passenger recalled, "Aron also wasn't well as he was suffering from acute enteritis. However, when he heard that an emergency patient needed help, he volunteered without hesitation. He did his best to relay the mother's words to the doctor."

The flight in question is revealed to have made an emergency landing in Anchorage, Alaska in order to transport Choi to the hospital right away. As a result, she was able to recover fully, and sent over a message of thanks to Asiana Airlines as well as all of the passengers on board her flight.

