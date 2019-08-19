Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

5

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS reveal v2 of official trailer for 'Bring the Soul: Docu-Series'!

AKP STAFF

BTS have revealed version 2 of their official trailer for 'Bring the Soul: Docu-Series'!

As previously reported, the docu-series was revealed soon after the K-pop group's recently released film 'Bring the Soul: The Movie', which follows the boys on their 'Love Yourself' tour, premiered around the world on August 7. The official trailer above gives you a look at one-on-one interviews with each of the BTS members, footage of them backstage, performance clips, and more.

'Bring the Soul: Docu-Series' will be available on WeVerse on August 27 KST. Check out the first official trailer here and version 2 above!

  1. BTS
  2. BRING THE SOUL: DOCU-SERIES
1 1,726 Share 71% Upvoted

0

Kirsty_Louise5,632 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

I'm so excited for this!!!

Share
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW drop intense MV for 'Adios'
4 hours ago   29   5,936
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW drop intense MV for 'Adios'
4 hours ago   29   5,936

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND