Brown Eyed Soul have dropped their music video teaser for "Right" featuring Sole.
The MV teaser follows a young woman who seems excited to receive a phone call and meets her date for a movie. "Right" is Brown Eyed Soul's first release in 4 years, and it sounds like fans can expect an R&B ballad.
Brown Eyed Soul's "Right" drops on September 2 KST. What do you think of the preview so far?
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
0
1
Posted by54 minutes ago
Brown Eyed Soul signal reunion after 4 years with MV teaser for 'Right' feat. Sole
Brown Eyed Soul have dropped their music video teaser for "Right" featuring Sole.
0 425 Share 0% Upvoted
Log in to comment