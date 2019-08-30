Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Brown Eyed Soul signal reunion after 4 years with MV teaser for 'Right' feat. Sole

AKP STAFF

Brown Eyed Soul have dropped their music video teaser for "Right" featuring Sole.

The MV teaser follows a young woman who seems excited to receive a phone call and meets her date for a movie. "Right" is Brown Eyed Soul's first release in 4 years, and it sounds like fans can expect an R&B ballad.

Brown Eyed Soul's "Right" drops on September 2 KST. What do you think of the preview so far?

