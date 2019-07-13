Super Junior's Kyuhyun transforms into the head pizzamaker of 'Kang's Kitchen' season 3

On the July 12 broadcast of tvN's 'Kang's Kitchen', Super Junior's Kyuhyun officially joined up with his co-stars from the 'New Journey To The West' series, surprising everyone literally two days after his discharge from mandatory military service!

With Kyuhyun's surprise appearance, the staff of 'Kang's Kitchen' dropped a bomb on the cast members as they announced that season 2 had officially ended, and they would be starting season 3 immediately! For season 3's restaurant service, 'Kang's Kitchen' transformed into 'Kang Pizza', with Kyuhyun taking on the role of head pizzamaker! It turned out, Kyuhyun took time whenever he was out on holidays or vacations from his mandatory service in order to practice pizza-making with help from a real chef.

Kyuhyun worked with the cast members of 'Kang's Kitchen' to create two quirky menu items - the 'Kang Ho Dong pizza' and the 'Lee Soo Geun pizza'. The 'Kang Ho Dong pizza' was a giant, 60 cm single slice, while the 'Lee Soo Geun pizza' came as a tiny, round, 6-piece.

While practically every customer complimented Kyuhyun's skills in making delicious Margherita and gorgonzola pizzas of various sizes, the idol himself was bombarded with the reality of how busy it can get at a restaurant for a head chef, and how tirelessly he needed to work in order to crank out pizzas. Catch moments from this week's 'Kang's Kitchen' with Kyuhyun, Ahn Jae Hyun, P.O, Song Min Ho, Eun Ji Won, and more, above and below!