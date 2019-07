EXO's Lay will be gracing the cover of 'L'Officiel Hommes' magazine in China with two very unique versions, in the upcoming August issue!

The upcoming August issue will also release exclusive posters of Lay's latest photoshoot, going on sale this July 15. Check out previews of Lay's cover photoshoot below!

Meanwhile, Lay is currently greeting his fans through his 1st solo concert tour 'Grand Line'.