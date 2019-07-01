Honey Popcorn reveals audio preview for 'De-aeseohsta'

Honey Popcorn is making their first debut with the newly added members and have released a short audio preview of their upcoming album 'De-aeseohsta.'

The three-song mini album seems to embody a cute and upbeat dance-pop vibe that will get you moving in your seat! The audio preview also teases images of the members dressed in cute outfits and doll-like visuals.

Check out the teaser above! Honey Popcorn has gained a lot of attention for containing members that are adult video stars. What do you think?