Honey Popcorn reveals audio preview for 'De-aeseohsta'

Honey Popcorn is making their first debut with the newly added members and have released a short audio preview of their upcoming album 'De-aeseohsta.'

The three-song mini album seems to embody a cute and upbeat dance-pop vibe that will get you moving in your seat! The audio preview also teases images of the members dressed in cute outfits and doll-like visuals.

Check out the teaser above! Honey Popcorn has gained a lot of attention for containing members that are adult video stars. What do you think?

Ohboy694,804 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

They sound like other idols, so them being AV stars shouldn't be an issue.

Brown_Cream293 pts 12 minutes ago 1
12 minutes ago

What's with those expressions?, they look like they're going to film one of those crowded bus AV's lol

It sounds okay but nothing really stands out IMO.

