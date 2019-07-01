Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Girl's Day Yura says she's thinking of marriage a lot lately + wants to get married by this age

Many second generation idols are thinking of settling down and Girl's Day Yura (26) is no exception

On the July 1 broadcast of tvN's 'Seoul Mate,' MC Yura revealed that she has been having thoughts about marriage these days. She made these statements after seeing the Donnell family who came to Korea from the US. 

She stated that she wanted to work while still being married and stated that "I want to get married around 34 or 35. They say that you start thinking of marriage when you turn 28. I recently have been thinking a lot about it.

We know anyone who gets married to Yura will be very lucky!

