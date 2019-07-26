Bae Jin Young talks about fainting during Wanna One promotions

Bae Jin Young revealed he fainted during Wanna One promotions.



For the upcoming episode of 'Why Did You Come to My Home?', Heechul, Han Hye Jin, Austin Kang, and DinDin visited rookie group CIX's dorm. When the hosts and boy group ordered Chinese food, DinDin asked Heechul, "Hyung, why don't you maintain your body when you have a handsome face?" Heechul responded, "If I don't eat, I have no energy. In the early days of Super Junior, I lasted on just tofu. That's why I worry a lot about idols fainting."



CIX's Hyunsuk then brought up that Bae Jin Young tends to faint due to anemia, sharing, "Jin Young hyung faints when he doesn't eat. During his Wanna One promotions, they wanted him to appear slim, so he didn't eat and fainted because of anemia 2-3 times." The former Wanna One member said, "If I don't eat, I think I get anemic. I could only think about bettering myself."



This episode of 'Why Did You Come to My Home?' airs on July 28 KST.