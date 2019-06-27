TXT members are both shy and nervous meeting up with BTS for the second time on broadcast

On June 27, the first episode of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's first ever reality show 'One Dream.TXT' aired on Mnet!

Before embarking on their first ever U.S. showcase tour, the TXT members had a chance to meet up with their sunbaes BTS for the second time on a broadcast. The TXT members waited anxiously outside BTS's waiting room, as the group was promoting "Boy With Luv" on music shows at the time.

Inside the waiting room, TXT greeted BTS enthusiastically with their official greeting! The BTS members also responded with their own greeting, as Jungkook commented, "It's odd seeing the [TXT] boys here at a music show."

TXT then asked BTS what to expect during their first ever U.S. tour, and what's different from Korea. Jin jokingly answered, "They do not speak Korean in the U.S," before the rest of the BTS members went on to share some of their own experiences from their promotions, then encouraged TXT to do well as they always do.

Check out TXT and BTS's sweet second meeting above! Meanwhile, 'One Dream.TXT' airs every Thursdays at 9:30 PM KST.

