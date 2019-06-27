Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TXT members are both shy and nervous meeting up with BTS for the second time on broadcast

On June 27, the first episode of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's first ever reality show 'One Dream.TXT' aired on Mnet!

Before embarking on their first ever U.S. showcase tour, the TXT members had a chance to meet up with their sunbaes BTS for the second time on a broadcast. The TXT members waited anxiously outside BTS's waiting room, as the group was promoting "Boy With Luv" on music shows at the time.

Inside the waiting room, TXT greeted BTS enthusiastically with their official greeting! The BTS members also responded with their own greeting, as Jungkook commented, "It's odd seeing the [TXT] boys here at a music show." 

TXT then asked BTS what to expect during their first ever U.S. tour, and what's different from Korea. Jin jokingly answered, "They do not speak Korean in the U.S," before the rest of the BTS members went on to share some of their own experiences from their promotions, then encouraged TXT to do well as they always do. 

Check out TXT and BTS's sweet second meeting above! Meanwhile, 'One Dream.TXT' airs every Thursdays at 9:30 PM KST.

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. Jungkook
  3. Jin
  4. TXT
Blue_Whale923 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This interaction is so wholesome uwu

ygwinner-61 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Jungkook commented, "It's odd seeing the [TXT] boys here at a music show."

Why would he say this...? He feel they are not worthy to be on Music Show or something...

"They do not speak Korean in the U.S,"

I feel sorry for TXT. They genuinely asking for advice and BTS respond with jokes.

