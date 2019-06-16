Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

58

19

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 6 days ago

TWICE releases preview for 'TWICELAND ZONE 2 : Fantasy Park' concert DVD & Blu-ray

AKP STAFF

TWICE has released the preview clip for their concert DVD / Blu-ray.

In this clip, the members of TWICE welcome you to their 'TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park', where you can virtually experience the girl group's 2nd tour since debut. From the hot stages of their songs to moments of the members wiping off their heartfelt tears, the preview will give you a glimpse of the DVD / Blu-ray of the show overall.

Pre-orders for the merchandise will begin today on June 17. Will you get yourself a copy?

  1. TWICE
2 4,004 Share 75% Upvoted

0

Brown_Cream226 pts 6 days ago 0
6 days ago

I wonder how much money the members earned?

Share

0

Kpop_Twice602 pts 6 days ago 0
6 days ago

Yes ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻.

I’m ready ready!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,111
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,442

allkpop in your Inbox