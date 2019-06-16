TWICE releases preview for 'TWICELAND ZONE 2 : Fantasy Park' concert DVD & Blu-ray

TWICE has released the preview clip for their concert DVD / Blu-ray.

In this clip, the members of TWICE welcome you to their 'TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park', where you can virtually experience the girl group's 2nd tour since debut. From the hot stages of their songs to moments of the members wiping off their heartfelt tears, the preview will give you a glimpse of the DVD / Blu-ray of the show overall.

Pre-orders for the merchandise will begin today on June 17. Will you get yourself a copy?