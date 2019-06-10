TWICE release MV teasers for their upcoming Japanese singles 'HAPPY HAPPY' and 'Breakthrough'

The official TWICE Japan YouTube channel has released two MV teasers for TWICE's new Japanese singles, "HAPPY HAPPY" and "Breakthrough."

The girls are seen smiling cheerfully while holding different colored umbrellas in "HAPPY HAPPY," while they look very sophisticated and fashionable in "Breakthrough."

"HAPPY HAPPY" will be released on July 17 and is the group's 4th single release in Japan, while "Breakthrough" will be released on July 24 and is their 5th single release in Japan.