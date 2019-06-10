Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 days ago

TWICE release MV teasers for their upcoming Japanese singles 'HAPPY HAPPY' and 'Breakthrough'

The official TWICE Japan YouTube channel has released two MV teasers for TWICE's new Japanese singles, "HAPPY HAPPY" and "Breakthrough."

The girls are seen smiling cheerfully while holding different colored umbrellas in "HAPPY HAPPY," while they look very sophisticated and fashionable in "Breakthrough." 

"HAPPY HAPPY" will be released on July 17 and is the group's 4th single release in Japan, while "Breakthrough" will be released on July 24 and is their 5th single release in Japan.

sweetpotatofries50 pts 12 days ago
12 days ago

It's smart of JYP to keep the popular type of music of Twice in Happy Happy while simultaneously venturing into the more mature territory of Breakthrough that Twice seems to want and to begin diversifying their concepts.

Onceforever99292 pts 12 days ago
12 days ago

Queen of Japan is back!

