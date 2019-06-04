fromis_9 are the ultimate brand models in 'FUN!' MV

fromis_9 have dropped their music video for "FUN!"



In the MV, the fromis_9 members are taking on a CF concept as they become the ultimate brand models. "FUN!" is the title track of the girl group's 1st single album, which also includes the songs "LoveRumPumPum" and "Fly High".



Check out fromis_9's "FUN!" MV, and let us know what you think in the comments below.