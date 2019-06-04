Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

38

13

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 days ago

fromis_9 are the ultimate brand models in 'FUN!' MV

AKP STAFF

fromis_9 have dropped their music video for "FUN!"

In the MV, the fromis_9 members are taking on a CF concept as they become the ultimate brand models. "FUN!" is the title track of the girl group's 1st single album, which also includes the songs "LoveRumPumPum" and "Fly High".

Check out fromis_9's "FUN!" MV, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. fromis_9
  2. FUN
6 4,124 Share 75% Upvoted

1

thealigirl8996 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

great energy. i look forward to checking out the rest of the album

Share

1

Ah_Chuu354 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

I don't know that I like it as much as their previous single releases, but I think it's going to grow on me. The video is great with all the fake brand endorsements.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,858
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,472

allkpop in your Inbox